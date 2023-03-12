Search icon
Sara Ali Khan looks mesmerising in red lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week, fans call her 'param sundari'

Sara Ali Khan could be seen in a beautiful red embroidered lehenga with a plunging V-neckline blouse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Bollywood diva  Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her fashion statement and especially in ethnic outfits. Recently, she flaunted her curves in a red lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week.

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures, making her fans and friends from the industry crazy over her look. Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

In the picture, Sara could be seen in a beautiful red embroidered lehenga with a plunging V-neckline blouse. She wore a blouse with a quarter-length sleeves. The whole outfit has a gold-silver zari work on it.

For makeup, she opted for a red smoky eye shadow, dewy makeup look with nude lip shade. In the pictures, Sara flaunted curves in the lehenga and posed with a rose in her hair. To complete her look, she wore maang tikka and statement bangles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film with director Homi Adajania. Taking to Instagram, Homi shared a picture with the `Atrangi Re` actor and wrote, "Here's lookin at you kid. Well done on your first sched...Now the real work starts. #shootlife #schedwrap."

Titled Murder Mubarak, Sara recently began filming the film in the National capital. The Simmba actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Karisma Kapoor in the film. A few days ago, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by Cocktail fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie.

Apart from this, she will be seen in a high-octane suspense thriller Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31. She will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal, and in Karan Johar`s next `Ae Watan Mere Watan` in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. (With inputs from ANI)

