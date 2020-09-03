Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares cryptic note; writes 'no words can explain what's going on in your mind'

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt is a pillar of strength to the actor at every step of his life. She flew down to Mumbai from Dubai as soon as she got to know about his health. For the uninitiated, Sanjay has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has started the treatment for the same in Mumbai. Now, Maanayata took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie with a cryptic caption about the challenging times.

In the photo, she is seen wearing an off-shoulder ruffled floral dress with pink lips and hair left loose open. Maanayata captioned her post stating, "Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart #throwbackthursday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #riseandshine #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod".

On Sanjay's health, Maanayata had earlier released a statement. She penned, "I thank everyone who has expressed their good wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

The producer also wrote, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead."