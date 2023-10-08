Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Salman Khan shares a photo with a mystery girl, and pens a romantic caption "I'll always have your back."

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited film Tiger 3. The actor recently surprised his fans as he dropped a picture with a mystery girl and teased an announcement.

On Sunday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of resting his head on a girl’s head and his hand on her shoulder and smiling. The actor was seen wearing an all-white outfit and the girl’s jacket read “27/12” which is the birth date of the actor. The picture had a text which read, “sharing a little piece of my heart tomorrow” and he captioned the post, “I’ll always have your back.”

Salman Khan’s post sparked rumours that the mystery girl is his ladylove. A number of fans speculated if he is going to open up about his relationship. One of the comments read, “bhabhi reveal bhaijaan?” Another asked, “bhai ne shaadi karli kya?.” Another wrote, “who is she?” Another wrote, “Bhabhi mil gyi.”

Recently, the makers of Tiger 3 released a teaser or Tiger Ka Message which left fans excited for the movie. The actor recently talked about his film and said, “Expect the unexpected from the trailer and the film. And get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance.”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles in the movie. The movie also is the third part of the Tiger Franchise and is scheduled to have a festive release. YRF’s spy thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12.

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan will also have an action-packed cameo in Salman Khan’s film. Earlier, Salman was seen in a cameo in Pathaan, and that took the theatres by storm. Now, the fans are excited to watch the duo once again on screen.

