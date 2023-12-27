Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Yeh koi gunaah...': Salim Khan reacts to son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with Sshura Khan

Veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan reacted to his son, Arbaaz Khan's second marriage to Sshura Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Arbaaz Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has reacted to the actor's second marriage to Sshura Khan. On Sunday, Arbaaz got married to makeup artiste Sshura, in a private yet lavish nikaah ceremony, held at Arpita Khan's house. The ceremony was attended by the Khan family, including Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, and a few close friends. 

As News18 reported, Salim shared his thoughts about the wedding and asserted that he is happy for his son. "They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, yeh koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom." 

Were there any discussions about the wedding? Salim told the portal, "I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems."

Arbaaz-Sshura dropped the first photo after marriage

Just after midnight on Sunday, Arbaaz and Sshura took to Instagram to share a joint post with two pictures of themselves from their wedding. “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day,” read the caption.

Sshura is a makeup artiste, who has worked with Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani among others. She and Arbaaz began dating after the actor’s break-up with Giorgia Andriani earlier this year. Arbaaz, an actor and director, is best known for films like Dabangg, Hello Brother, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He is the younger brother of actor Salman Khan, older brother of Sohail Khan, and son of screenwriter Salim Khan. This is Arbaaz’s second wedding. From 1998-2017, he was married to actor-model Malaika Arora. They have one son together.

