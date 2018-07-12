Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara to team up for a film

We hear it’s a slice-of-life relationship drama about a father and his daughter

Saif Ali Khan is looking at several projects that he wants to line up next year. One of the films that has interested him is by Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar. The actor confirms the development and says, “Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good.”

A RELATIONSHIP DRAMA

We hear it’s a slice-of-life relationship drama about a father and his daughter. Our source reveals, “It’s a comical, but poignant take on the friendship and the equation that exists between a baap and his beti. But it will have a message, too.” Jay Shewaramani, who earlier worked with Tips and is Ramesh Taurani’s brother-in-law, will produce it. The source adds, “Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter. This will probably be Saif and Sara’s first film together. Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin’s first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup.”

SARA’S THIRD OUTING?

Sara has Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba lined up back to back. This project with her father is likely to be her third outing. Reportedly, Sara was also approached for Hindi Medium 2, but it has not worked out. Instead, Saif who's also taking a keen interest in his daughter's career, is helping her with scripts and has been instrumental in getting her on board, along with him. Incidentally, Saif, who played a father in Chef, will be daddy on the screen again, albeit to his own beti this time.