Saffron flags fly high, Jai Shri Ram chants echo at Adipurush trailer launch; watch viral videos

Ahead of the trailer launch Adipurush starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, flags walked in the venue, a multiplex in the heart of Mumbai's Juhu area with saffron flags chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Saffron flags fly high, Jai Shri Ram chants echo at Adipurush trailer launch; watch viral videos
Credit: Prabhas fan page/ Twitter

The trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's film Adipurush directed by Om Raut has been released. Within 17 hours of ts release, the trailer got 41 million views, netizens have also praised the hardwork of the team.

Ahead of the trailer launch of the widely anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, flags walked in the venue -- a multiplex in the heart of Mumbai's Juhu area with saffron flags chanting Jai Shri Ram.

As the media waited with bated breath for the trailer release, fans, dressed in ethnic wear, walked in holding saffron flags and chanted the name of Lord Ram, who is essayed by Prabhas in the film. They also chanted "Shri Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Hanuman ki" (Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita, all hail Lord Hanuman).

The religious emotion was also drummed up by the emcee who chanted in unison with the crowd. The coordinated activity also saw different placards on the same lines. The chants grew stronger as the trailer release drew closer.

Meanwhile, Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film's unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.

Devdatta recalled, "Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing."

The teaser of the film, which was released last year, saw negative comments from a large section of fans, who criticised its VFX and CGI. The makers of the film reacted to it, saying that they were delaying the release to work on the visuals and other aspects. The film is now releasing in theatres on June 16. Before that, the film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.  (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Devdatta Nage, who plays Lord Hanuman in Om Raut's Adipurush, recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

