Devdatta Nage, who plays Lord Hanuman in Om Raut's Adipurush, recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Credit: Team Adipurush

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film's unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.

Devdatta recalled, "Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing."

Meanwhile, the most anticipated trailer of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been released by the makers. As per the media reports, Adipurush is going to be the most expensive Bollywood film.

Netizens have reacted to the trailer and praised the VFX. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, what a trailer, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothing, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushOnJune16th.”

Trailer looks amazing

All the flaws found in teaser are rectified. Colour grading looks fantastic. Especially that Jai Shri Ram theme is giving me Goosebumps. Cant wait for the visual treat#Adipurush #AdipurushTrailer #Prabhas



pic.twitter.com/BNHvfxpLBB — Tharun (@officialtharun_) May 9, 2023

The second one said, “Better than teaser but average though not a great filmmaking. Telugu dialogues improve cheyyochu. Ahankara Rommu enti bro.” The third one said, “The improvement and hard work of the team is clearly visible in #AdipurushTrailer Some goosebumps moments from the trailer have my heart. Jai Shree Ram #Prabhas #Adipurush @omraut #AdipurushTrailer.”

#GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta trailer , was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushOnJune16th pic.twitter.com/v8GjGta8ZV — Shivam Kumar (@shivamrahane7) May 9, 2023

Better than teaser but average though not a great film making.

Telugu dialogues improve cheyyochu.

Ahankara Rommu enti bro

#AdipurushTrailer — pranay (@devarasettipran) May 9, 2023

The improvement and hardwork of the team is clearly visible in #AdipurushTrailer

Some goosebumps momments from trailer has my heart. Jai Shree Ram#Prabhas #Adipurush @omraut #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/c005e4UcVg — Shalini Sharma ( शालिनी शर्मा ) (@ShaliniiSharrma) May 9, 2023

The third one said, “#AdipurushTrailer Improved a little bit but not impressed at all. Clever editing. Trying to hide 'Ravana' and 'Banar Sena' looks. Also #Prabhas expressions look like AI-generated.” The fourth person tweeted, “Trailer looks promising as per as expectation. All characters look well especially that Ravana's look, Cgi and vfx looks improved so over all trailer is very good as compared to the teaser #AdipurushTrailer.”

Another said, “Trailer looks amazing All the flaws found in the teaser are rectified. Colour grading looks fantastic. Especially that Jai Shri Ram theme is giving me Goosebumps. Cant wait for the visual treat.” (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Adipurush trailer: Prabhas towers above all in grand battle of good over evil, fans praise 'vast improvement' in VFX