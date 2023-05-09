Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Devdatta Nage, who plays Lord Hanuman in Om Raut's Adipurush, recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Adipursh actor Devdatta Nage, who will play Lord Hanuman in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer, said Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Devdatta Nage, who plays Lord Hanuman in Om Raut's Adipurush, recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
Credit: Team Adipurush

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film's unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.

Devdatta recalled, "Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing."

Meanwhile, the most anticipated trailer of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been released by the makers. As per the media reports, Adipurush is going to be the most expensive Bollywood film.

Netizens have reacted to the trailer and praised the VFX. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, what a trailer, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothing, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer  #AdipurushOnJune16th.”

The second one said, “Better than teaser but average though not a great filmmaking. Telugu dialogues improve cheyyochu. Ahankara Rommu enti bro.” The third one said, “The improvement and hard work of the team is clearly visible in #AdipurushTrailer Some goosebumps moments from the trailer have my heart. Jai Shree Ram #Prabhas #Adipurush @omraut #AdipurushTrailer.”

The third one said, “#AdipurushTrailer Improved a little bit but not impressed at all. Clever editing. Trying to hide 'Ravana' and 'Banar Sena' looks. Also #Prabhas expressions look like AI-generated.” The fourth person tweeted, “Trailer looks promising as per as expectation. All characters look well especially that Ravana's look, Cgi and vfx looks improved so over all trailer is very good as compared to the teaser #AdipurushTrailer.”

Another said, “Trailer looks amazing All the flaws found in the teaser are rectified. Colour grading looks fantastic. Especially that Jai Shri Ram theme is giving me Goosebumps. Cant wait for the visual treat.” (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Adipurush trailer: Prabhas towers above all in grand battle of good over evil, fans praise 'vast improvement' in VFX

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.