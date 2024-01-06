Rohit Shetty says Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force has no sex scenes, vulgarity: ‘Our Indian culture...'

Rohit Shetty says he didn't want to add sex scenes or vulgarity in his web series Indian Police Force because he respects Indian culture.

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The filmmaker recently talked about it and revealed that out of his respect for Indian culture, he did not include sex scenes or vulgarity in his series.

In a podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rohit Shetty said that Indian Police Force doesn’t even have many cuss words, barring one or two episodes where it was essential for the characters to speak that way. “There are a few cuss words in a couple of episodes, that too because the characters are cops, that’s why. Other than that, no sex, no vulgarity. Our Indian culture is different. We still have a lot of respect and we are known for that. Those who are making it are not doing anything wrong but mujhe apni core audience ko uncomfortable nahi karna hai. (I don’t want to make my core audience uncomfortable)."

He further added that after Chennai Express, he learned the importance of family-friendly films and said, "Chennai Express, I was at the airport where a lady came to me and thanked me. She said ‘Thank you very much. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and there is a time in the day when I have to finish household work and that is the time when she wakes up. So, I put Chennai Express on’. That is when I learned this.”

He concluded, "When we did OTT, we knew that we did not want any sex scenes or vulgarity. We didn’t want to go overboard because the censor is not there. I want Sooryavanshi’s audience to come and watch this show. That discomfort should not be there.”

Other than Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, Indian Police Force also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, Mukesh Rishi, and others in key roles. The trailer of the web series promised high-octane action and patriotism. The series is based on the unwavering dedication and selfless service of the police all over the country. The cop drama is all set to release on Prime Video on January 19th.

