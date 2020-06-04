RIP Basu Chatterjee: Shoojit Sircar remembers his first job as assistant director with legend

Shoojit Sircar remembered his first assistant director job with the legend Basu Chatterjee

Shoojit Sircar remembered his first job as an assistant director with none other than the late legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. Shoojit Sircar informed he worked for a Bengali TV serial shot in New Delhi.

"My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace.," wrote Shoojit, remembering his first job.

Here's his tweet:

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

Basu Chatterjee, who led the middle-of-the-road cinema along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya, was cremated in Mumbai at 2 pm. The 93-year-old passed away on Thursday morning. Various reports link the cause of his death to age-related illness.

Shoojit Sircar too has become a well-known name in Bollywood with movies like 'Piku', 'October' and 'Vicky Donor' to his credit. He is currently awaiting the release of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starring 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The movie would see an online release on Amazon Prime on June 12. The movie would be his first film that has a direct online release (before hitting theatres). The measures had to be taken seeing the current coronavirus lockdown situation.