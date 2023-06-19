Reports of Rashmika Mandanna's manager duping her for money 'completely false and untrue': Source

Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika, who is one of the most talented actresses in the country, has reportedly fallen victim to financial fraud as her manager duped her for money. Earlier, reports suggested that the actress fired her manager also.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheated her of Rs 80 lakh. The report claimed that the actress did not want to create a scene, and decided to deal with the situation on her own by firing her manager.

Now as per our source, “The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh who was recently seen in Farhana, said in an interview that she would be a better fit than Rashmika Mandanna for the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Now, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her comment.

Later, to clarify her comment, Aishwarya Rajesh released a statement in which she said that she never meant to say that she would be better suited than Rashmika as Srivalli, she just shared that such a character would suit her.

The statement issued by the actress read, “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview about the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me.”

She added, “However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.”

Reacting to the statement, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love.”