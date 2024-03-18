Twitter
Bollywood

Randeep Hooda's extreme weight loss for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has fans calling him ‘Bollywood's Christian Bale'

Randeep Hooda has left fans amazed as he dropped a picture of his drastic transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Randeep Hooda's transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor recently dropped a photo of his shocking transformation which has fans lauding him for his dedication. 

On Monday, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram and shared a photo of his extreme weight loss transformation to look like the freedom fighter during his days in Andaman jail. He shared a mirror selfie wherein he can be seen standing shirtless with an almost visible rib cage, showing off his body post a drastic weight loss transformation. Sharing the photo, the actor added Vande Mataram song from the film in the background and captioned it, “Kaala Paani.” 

The pictures had fans applauding the actor’s transformation. One of the comments read, “Our own Christian Bale.” Another wrote, “That’s called an actor.” Another comment read, “just look at the dedication. Hats off.” Another wrote, “Christian Bale of Bollywood.” Another fan commented, “GOAT this man! One of the finest actors. Truly incredible.” This, however, is not the first time Randeep Hooda has impressed everyone with his transformation. He did it earlier too for his movie Sarabjit. 

Recently, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar lauded Randeep Hooda’s efforts in making the movie and revealed that the actor lost 30 kgs. He told ANI, “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight. Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries” 

Based on the life of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. The film also marks Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut and also features nkita Lokhande and Amit Sial. Backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar, the film is set to hit the theatres on March 22.

