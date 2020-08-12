'Quadfather': Soha Ali Khan has quirky wish for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan on welcoming second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gave a wonderful surprise to their fans as they announced that they are expecting their second child together. Now, Saif's younger sister Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared the happy news, congratulating the couple.

Sharing a picture of Saif that said 'The Quadfather', Soha wrote, "Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" Kareena and Saif announced the happy news as they shared an official statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena."

The couple is already parents to a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan who was born in December 2016. Earlier speaking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena had said in 2018, "Two more years".

In December 2019, Kareena had said, "There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives."

On the work front, Kareena will next be opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been postponed to December 2021 and on the other hand, Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli, Bhoot Police, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.