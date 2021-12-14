Prabhas treats Deepika Padukone with mouth-watering meal as team wraps up first schedule of 'Project K'

Deepika Padukone had recently gone to Hyderabad to begin the shooting for her upcoming project with Prabhas. The film, tentatively titled 'Project K', is being helmed by Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The team has wrapped the first schedule of the film, that also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Nag Ashwin's last feature film 'Mahanati', a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, was a huge blockbuster. It earned several awards and received critical acclaim too. With 'Project K', the director plans to go pan-India as he has roped in three of the biggest stars from Indian cinema - Deepika, Prabhas and Amitabh.

As Deepika returned from Hyderabad on Monday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a mouth-watering meal consisting of authentic Hyderabadi food which her co-star Prabhas had treated her, and her entire team, with. She wrote, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow" with the picture.





In another picture that Deepika took from an airplane, the 'Piku' actor wrote, "You were lovely #Hyderabad...Until we meet again...#ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin".





Deepika has a stellar line up of films in her kitty. Her next film '83', that chronicles India's first Cricket World Cup victory is ready to release on 24th December. She plays Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film opposite her real life husband Ranveer Singh, who portrays the then Indian captain. Her upcoming projects also includes Fighter - an aerial action film opposite Hrithik Roshan, another action-entertainer Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.