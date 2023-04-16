Pooja Hegde reacts to rumour that a producer gifted her car: ‘My parents send me articles asking…’

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde who will be seen romancing Salman Khan in one of the most-anticipated movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently on a promotional spree. Recently, the actress opened up on rumours being spread about her and rubbished the runour that a producer gifted her car in an interview and also revealed her parent’s reaction to it.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja Hegde talked about bizarre rumours about her in the media and said that she can’t reply to each one of them. The actress quoted, “There's something new about me in the papers all the time. I read it and say, now it's this. I can't keep up giving answers to people.”

The actress further talked about how sometimes even her parents question her if an article is true or not, talked about one specific rumour and how she reacted to it, and said, “I keep reading stuff. My parents send me articles with a question mark saying, 'Is it true?' The random things I get sent to me. Recently it was that the producers of some films bought me a car to keep me more comfortable. I sent a screenshot to my producer saying your surprise has been ruined. Agar badnaam kare to (if you're badmouthing me) at least give me the car.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Bhoomika Chawla among others. Ram Charan will also make a special appearance in the movie where he will be seen grooving to the Yentamma song with the leads. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Veeram and is going to release on April 21, 2023, in theatres.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, and other than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actress also has Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. The military action film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3, 2023.

