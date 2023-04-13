Pooja Hegde reacts to negative comments on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan trailer: 'Not possible to keep everyone happy'

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan/Instagram

Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2016 Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period film Mohenjo Daro, is awaiting the release of her next film, the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which she shares screen space with the superstar Salman Khan.

Soon after the film's trailer was released, it received some negative comments from a section of users for its over-the-top action sequences. Reacting to the same, the actress told IANS, "It's okay if some people don't like the trailer. It's not possible to keep everyone happy. Films are very subjective, if some people like it, a section of the audience may not like it as well, and rightly so. We all have the right to like or dislike something."

But, she mentioned that she would like people to give the film a chance and assured them that it will entertain them. "However, I hope that their perception changes once they see the film. I can promise that you will have a good time in the theatres watching the film,", she added.

Pooja plays Bhagyalaxmi, a fun and free-spirited woman, in the Farhad Samji directorial. In a conversation with PTI, the actress said that she feels glad that people are appreciating her chemistry with Salman Khan in the film. "I am glad that people really liked the chemistry because it is an integral part of the story. I have been blessed in general with whoever my co-stars are like Allu Arjun, Akhil, Vijay Thalapathy, or Ranveer Singh", the actor said.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan Films, stars an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Vinali Bhatnagar, and others. The film will arrive in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.



