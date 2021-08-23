Pooja Hegde looks sizzling hot in multicoloured bikini, shares throwback photo

Pooja Hegde's throwback beach shot, in which she can be seen wearing a bikini, has left people speechless. She is also seen sporting fashionable glasses, which add to her overall appearance.

She took to her Instagram and posted the photo and captioned it, “Need to get me some again #throwback”

Take a look at the photo here-

In terms of work, Pooja is excited for the release of her films 'Ayalaan', starring Sivakarthikeyan, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas, and ‘Indian 2’, starring Kamal Haasan. She is also ‘SSMB28's main lady.

She is currently starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil film ‘Beast’.

Pooja Hegde (born October 13, 1990) is an Indian actress and model who is most known for her work in Telugu and Hindi films. At the Miss Universe India 2010 competition, she placed second runner-up. ‘Mugamoodi’, a Tamil film directed by Mysskin, was her first film (2012). In ‘Oka Laila Kosam’, she made her Telugu film debut alongside Naga Chaitanya. In 2016, she made her Hindi cinema debut in Ashutosh Gowarikar's ‘Mohenjo Daro’, with Hrithik Roshan..

‘Mukunda’ (2014), ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ (2017), ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ (2018), ‘Maharishi’ (2019), ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ (2019), ‘Housefull 4’ (2019), and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ were among her successful flicks.

Despite winning Miss India Talented 2009, Hegde competed in the Miss India 2009 competition and was eliminated in the first round. The following year, she reapplied and finished second runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2010 competition, as well as Miss India South Glamorous Hair 2010 in a subsidiary category.