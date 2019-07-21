Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 'feeling so exotic' in Miami

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas know how to travel in style! They are a globetrotter couple who have been going around the world for work and vacation. Apart from juggling between India and the US, PeeCee has been travelling to other places too and she has the best company, that is, her husband Nick. For her 37th birthday, Jonas arranged a bash in Miami and it was red hot like Priyanka.

Now after birthday celebrations in Miami, they decided to explore the exotic location. We came across a few photos of Priyanka and Nick heading towards a yacht for a party. In it, the actor is seen wearing a rainbow printed thigh-high slit dress with a halter neckline and waist cutout. She teamed it up with suede sandals and a straw hat. On the other hand, Nick donned a sailor look wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Thereafter, Priyanka changed to baby pink tankini with matching gloves and she went for a water scooter ride and the photos show her swag.

Check it below:

Meanwhile, for her birthday celebrations, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra flew from India to be with her. The actor cut a five-tier red cake at a club in Miami and looked red hot in a short dress with a long train and a keyhole neckline.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is releasing on October 11, 2019.