Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand shares plans for Shah Rukh Khan's film, says 'want to give audience...'

Pathaan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films as it marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years and a month since his last theatrical release Zero hit cinemas in December 2018. Slated to release on January 25 next year, the actioner also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles.

Director Siddharth Anand, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, July 31, is 'living and breathing' every moment of the film. Talking about the same, Siddharth said in a statement to IANS, "It is a very special birthday for me this year as I'm working on one of the most special films of my career, Pathaan. I'm living and breathing 'Pathaan' every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other."

Adding further, the director said, "I'm thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan's first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them."



Siddharth Anand delivered the biggest blockbuster of the year in 2019, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The action thriller collected around Rs 475 crore at the global box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Before turning to actioners with Bang Bang! in 2014, Siddharth made multiple romantic comedies such as Salaam Namaste, Anjaana Anajaani, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. After Pathaan, the filmmaker's next film is aerial action thriller Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.