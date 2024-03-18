Twitter
Bollywood

Not Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramayana, War 2; this movie is most-awaited Hindi film

The most-awaited Hindi film is not a Bollywood film, but the Hindi dubbed version of the pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahasg Faasil-starrer action drama is slated to release on August 15 this year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 07:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pushpa 2 glimpse/YouTube screengrab
The Hindi film industry has some of the most-awaited films lined up for release in the next two years, including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer big budget actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer mythological drama Ramayana, which hasn't even been formally announced yet. 

But, the audiences are most excited for the Hindi dubbed version of a pan-India film, which has topped the most-awaited Hindi film list released recently by the media consulting film Ormax Media. On Monday, March 18, the company took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account and shared a list of the five most-awaited Hindi films, based on its report Ormax Cinematix. "Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Mar 15, 2023 (only films releasing May 2024 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)", the post was captioned.

The fifth film on the list was the next installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Singham Again. Featuring an ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, the actioner releases in cinemas on August 15 this year. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri-starrer Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is slated to release on Diwali this year, takes the fourth spot in the list.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer Aryan Mukerji's War 2, which hasn't been formally announced yet and will reportedly release on August 14 next year, is the third most-awaited Hindi film. The second film on the list is Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, which hasn't been announced yet.

The Hindi version of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Sukumar's Pushpa 2 tops the list and is the most-awaited Hindi film. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, is slated to release on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day this year and will clash at the box office with Singham Again. 

