Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was considered for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, actor convinced his father saying...

After the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik and Ameesha became an overnight star. This film’s name was also registered in the Limca Book of Records (2003) for winning the most number of awards.

Hrithik Roshan completed 24 years in Bollywood. The Greek God of Hindi cinema made his debut with the 2000s biggest blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Hrithik's debut set new box office records, and it is still regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood debuts. Hrithik's father, actor, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan launched his boy with the romantic drama, and the audience got a talented star. However, Rakesh wasn't planning to launch his son into films.

Rakesh Roshan wasn't keen to launch Hrithik

In an interview with Galatta News, Hrithik said that his father asked him to find his own ways, "My father told me time and time again, ‘I’m not going to make a film for you, you’re on your own’. So, I was doing screen tests, I did a couple of them, I was looking for work. For my photo session, I had no money. I had promised Daboo Ratnani that I will pay him once I start to earn. All of this was going on, and suddenly, I got this offer. And all I knew was that I had to satisfy my director.” Even Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai wasn't meant for Hrithik but for another superstar.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was considered with...

Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, Rakesh was planning his romantic drama with SRK, and Hrithik was among the team of writers. Hrithik convinced his father not to take SRK but a new face for his film. "He was making a film at that time with Shah Rukh or Aamir which fell through. And he had another thought, and while he was working on the scripting of that film with all the writers — and I was a part of this process — some weeks into it, everyone started feeling that this film needs a new boy or new girl. You have seen big stars do these roles, and even I was a part of that, that noise. Even I was like, ‘Yes, papa, I don’t want to see Shah Rukh do this’. And, when this got very repetitive, he said, ‘That’s not what I had in mind, I’m taking you in the film’." On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in aerial actioner Fighter.