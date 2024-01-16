Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was considered for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, actor convinced his father saying...

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was considered for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, actor convinced his father saying...

After the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik and Ameesha became an overnight star. This film’s name was also registered in the Limca Book of Records (2003) for winning the most number of awards.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:51 PM IST

article-main
Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan completed 24 years in Bollywood. The Greek God of Hindi cinema made his debut with the 2000s biggest blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Hrithik's debut set new box office records, and it is still regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood debuts. Hrithik's father, actor, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan launched his boy with the romantic drama, and the audience got a talented star. However, Rakesh wasn't planning to launch his son into films. 

Rakesh Roshan wasn't keen to launch Hrithik

In an interview with Galatta News, Hrithik said that his father asked him to find his own ways, "My father told me time and time again, ‘I’m not going to make a film for you, you’re on your own’. So, I was doing screen tests, I did a couple of them, I was looking for work. For my photo session, I had no money. I had promised Daboo Ratnani that I will pay him once I start to earn. All of this was going on, and suddenly, I got this offer. And all I knew was that I had to satisfy my director.” Even Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai wasn't meant for Hrithik but for another superstar. 

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was considered with...

Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, Rakesh was planning his romantic drama with SRK, and Hrithik was among the team of writers. Hrithik convinced his father not to take SRK but a new face for his film. "He was making a film at that time with Shah Rukh or Aamir which fell through. And he had another thought, and while he was working on the scripting of that film with all the writers — and I was a part of this process — some weeks into it, everyone started feeling that this film needs a new boy or new girl. You have seen big stars do these roles, and even I was a part of that, that noise. Even I was like, ‘Yes, papa, I don’t want to see Shah Rukh do this’. And, when this got very repetitive, he said, ‘That’s not what I had in mind, I’m taking you in the film’." On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in aerial actioner Fighter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India’s richest teachers, failed to join IIT, his first salary was Rs 5000, now his net worth is…

More than 7500 employees fired by 46 companies in first two weeks of 2024

Meet Rishabh Sahwney, Fighter's 'hot' villain, once casting assistant, now fighting Hrithik, has fans drooling over him

‘Paise kamana kitna asaan ho gya hai..’: Sachin Tendulkar’s deepfake gets him furious, watch viral video

Akash Ambani gives a ride to Ranbir Kapoor in his Rs 4 crore Lamborghini, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE