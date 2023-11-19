Headlines

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' on dating Lalit Modi: 'Check your facts, I prefer...'

Nita, Anant, Mukesh Ambani attend Anand-Isha Ambani's twin's 1st birthday bash with Bollywood celebs; photos, videos

World Cup 2023 Final: How important will winning the toss be in India vs Australia match?

Rohit Sharma's family couldn't afford Rs 275 fees, now leading India in World Cup 2023 final, know Hitman’s journey

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500 now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay is married to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' on dating Lalit Modi: 'Check your facts, I prefer...'

Nita, Anant, Mukesh Ambani attend Anand-Isha Ambani's twin's 1st birthday bash with Bollywood celebs; photos, videos

World Cup 2023 Final: How important will winning the toss be in India vs Australia match?

Where will next ICC World Cups take place

7 vegetarian substitutes to chicken and egg for protein intake

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500 now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay is married to...

Nita, Anant, Mukesh Ambani attend Anand-Isha Ambani's twin's 1st birthday bash with Bollywood celebs; photos, videos

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nita, Anant, Mukesh Ambani attend Anand-Isha Ambani's twin's 1st birthday bash with Bollywood celebs; photos, videos

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated the first birthday of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twin children, Aadiya and Krishna on November 18. A number of Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded celebration that the Ambani family threw to celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated the first birthday of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twin children, Aadiya and Krishna on November 18. A number of Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded celebration that the Ambani family threw to celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday. 

A video of the grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Aadiya and Krishna has gone viral as images and videos of them are making their way onto social media. Krishna and little Aadiya were dressed in white and powder blue.  Nita Ambani looked resplendent in a purple, knee-length dress.

Isha Ambani was seen wearing a floral tiered maxi dress with red flats for her twin children's first birthday. She was clicked with her father Mukesh Ambani who was wearing a simple check shirt and black trousers with shoes. 

Anant Ambani was seen attending the celebration wearing a black shirt and black pants in another video that Viral Bhayani posted on their Instagram account. Posing for the on-site paparazzi, he looked dapper as he made his way inside with a few guests.

B-town stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karisma Kapoor and film producer Karan Johar were also spotted at the celebration along with his twin children, Yash and Roohi for the grand celebration. Cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya were also present at the party. 

Isha-Anand Piramal's Children's first birthday theme:
The huge birthday celebration was themed around a "country fair," and the location was transformed into a miniature zoo with animals flown in from all around the world. Experts who had received specialized training in managing these animals were also present at the party. 

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. We seek your blessings and good wishes…in this most important phase of their life,” a statement had read.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: MP records 71.16 voter turnout till 7 pm, Chhattisgarh sees 68.15%

Billionaire businessman Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli eyes Ricky Ponting’s record in World Cup final today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE