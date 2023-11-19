Nita, Anant, Mukesh Ambani attend Anand-Isha Ambani's twin's 1st birthday bash with Bollywood celebs; photos, videos

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated the first birthday of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twin children, Aadiya and Krishna on November 18. A number of Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded celebration that the Ambani family threw to celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated the first birthday of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twin children, Aadiya and Krishna on November 18. A number of Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded celebration that the Ambani family threw to celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday.

A video of the grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Aadiya and Krishna has gone viral as images and videos of them are making their way onto social media. Krishna and little Aadiya were dressed in white and powder blue. Nita Ambani looked resplendent in a purple, knee-length dress.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren Aadiya And Krishna. The twins of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal are celebrating their first birthday today. pic.twitter.com/q9Zf6eaKpB — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

Isha Ambani was seen wearing a floral tiered maxi dress with red flats for her twin children's first birthday. She was clicked with her father Mukesh Ambani who was wearing a simple check shirt and black trousers with shoes.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani at the first birthday celebrations of Aadiya And Krishna, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's twins. pic.twitter.com/629jp9eED1 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

Anant Ambani was seen attending the celebration wearing a black shirt and black pants in another video that Viral Bhayani posted on their Instagram account. Posing for the on-site paparazzi, he looked dapper as he made his way inside with a few guests.

B-town stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karisma Kapoor and film producer Karan Johar were also spotted at the celebration along with his twin children, Yash and Roohi for the grand celebration. Cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya were also present at the party.

Isha-Anand Piramal's Children's first birthday theme:

The huge birthday celebration was themed around a "country fair," and the location was transformed into a miniature zoo with animals flown in from all around the world. Experts who had received specialized training in managing these animals were also present at the party.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. We seek your blessings and good wishes…in this most important phase of their life,” a statement had read.