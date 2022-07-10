Neha Kakkar rolls on floor as she performs naagin dance with Rohanpreet Singh, video goes viral

Credit: Rohanpreet/instagram

One of the most followed Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh often impress us with their social media posts. Recently, Rohanpreet uploaded a video in which Neha can be seen performing naagin dance. The hilarious video is going viral on social media.

It seems Rohanpreet is missing Neha is not with him due to professional commitments. Rohan took to Instagram and dropped a throwback video in which both of them can be seen performing hilarious moves. Sharing the video, he wrote, “If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry him/her.”

“Miss you laado aaja jaldi pleaseeeeee nehuuuu..,” he captioned the video. Neha also commented and wrote, “Awwwww. I’ll be home soon loveeeee.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Neha and Rohanpreet’s personal belongings including a diamond ring, iPhone, cash, and other expensive belongings were stolen from a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, March 14.

As per the news agency ANI, Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri said, "Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband." Himachal Pradesh police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot in October 2020 in a Gurdwara in New Delhi and also had a Hindu wedding later. They keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram which often go viral.

Neha had shared pictures from their midnight Valentine's Day 2022 celebration on her social media in which the couple was seen kissing each other and cutting the chocolate cake. Singh also made a romantic gesture of giving red balloons and a rose flower to Neha in the photos.

Neha was last seen as the judge on the popular Indian singing reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Her sister Sonu Kakkar later replaced her on the show when the shoot was shifted out of Mumbai to Daman due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the Maharashtrian capital. Even Anu Malik had replaced Vishal on the show then.