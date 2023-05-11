Even if I have to put my own money...: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why he only wants to do lead roles now | Exclusive

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui began his journey in films as a junior artiste. In films like Sarfarosh and Munnabhai MBBS, he had blink-and-you-miss roles that have since become trivia questions. After years of struggle, the actor has now reached a stage in his career, where he leads films regularly. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor opens up about wanting to only do lead roles and whether he will ever return to ‘big films’.

His latest release Afwaah is a thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra. His next few films are also slice-of-life comedies with Avneet Kaur, Neha Sharma, and Nupur Sanon as his co-stars. The actor, who once starred alongside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, hasn’t been seen in a mega-budget film for a long time. When asked if it’s deliberate, Nawaz replies, “It’s not as if I don’t want to. If I get a strong role in a big film, I will do it like I have done earlier too.”

He had said in an interaction a few months ago that at this stage in his career, he prefers doing ‘lead roles’ only. Elaborating on that, the actor shares, “In this industry, distinction between lead and side roles matter. In Europe or Hollywood, it does not matter. But here, supporting actors are relegated to secondary roles. I have somehow escaped that and I don’t want to repeat that. I will only do lead roles even if I have to put money in the film myself.”

But Nawaz clarified that he does not mean he wants to be a ‘hero’ when he says ‘lead roles’ is what he prefers. “Like I did Raees, my character was opposite Shah Rukh Khan and it was important. I did Heropanti 2 even if it did not work, but my character was a major one there. It wasn’t as if it was a blink and you miss it role in a big film. That is the kind of roles I look for in big films now,” says the actor.

Nawazuddin now has a huge slate of films lined up for release in this year and the next, starting with Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma. He will be then seen in Kangana Ranaut’s home production Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur, followed by Noorani Chehra opposite Nupur Sanon.