'My inspiration. My hero.': Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'Pa' Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the highest film honor of India, Dadasaheb Phalke Award yesterday by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

The 77-year-old actor attended the ceremony which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan and was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan.

Mr. Bachchan received the honor for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

In honor of the same, Abhishek penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, congratulating his Pa.

Bachchan Junior wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

Amitabh Bachchan had skipped this year's National Film Awards where he was originally going to be awarded due to health concerns.

He had shared the same on his Twitter account and wrote that he was down with fever and was not allowed to travel.

In his illustrious career, Amitabh Bachchan has been the recipient of four National Film Awards for his performance in films like 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'.

After receiving the award, Amitabh Bachchan said,"Jab iss puruskar ki ghoshna hui to mere mann mein ek sandeh utha. Ki kya kahin ye sanket hai mere liye ki bhai sahab aapne bahut kaam kar liya, ab ghar baith ke aaram kar lijiye. Kyunki abhi bhi thoda kaam baki hai jise mujhe poora karna hai."

In September, this year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Mr. Bachchan will be awarded the prestigious award. "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasahab Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.