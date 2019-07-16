Mumbai Building Collapse: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana offer condolences to families of the dead

Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana took to their social media pages to share their condolence messages for the families of those who died in the Mumbai Building Collapse mishap. Just before noon on Tuesday, a four-story residential building collapsed in South Mumbai's Dongri area's congested locality.

According to the civic officials, at least four died and over 40 people are trapped under the debris as the rescue operation is in process. Arjun Kapoor offered his condolences to the families of those who died and wished for the safe evacuation of those who're trapped. He tweeted, "My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.. I hope the people trapped under the debris are evacuated safely.. #MumbaiBuildingCollapse"

Parineeti Chopra too took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Saddened to hear about #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in Dongri! My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

Ayushmann Khurrana shared, "Distressing to hear about the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse news.. My thoughts and prayers with the injured .."

While the BMC officials put the death toll in the 100 -year-old building at four, Maharashtra housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said earlier that as per preliminary information, 12 to 13 people were killed in the collapse.