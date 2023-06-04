Meet 'Oye Oye girl' Sonam: Became star at 16, got married at 19 at peak of her career, lived in 4 countries and then....

Headlines

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

Watch: Jawan action director Ferdi Fischer shares BTS video of how Shah Rukh Khan aced ‘jumping on moving truck’ scene

Mark Antony producer Vinod Kumar reacts to reports of Madras High Court issuing stay on release of Vishal-starrer

'If he can do better...': Former India cricketer wants Rohit Sharma to make major playing XI change vs Pakistan

Video: Indonesian President's son explores Taj Mahal amid India's G20 summit, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

Watch: Jawan action director Ferdi Fischer shares BTS video of how Shah Rukh Khan aced ‘jumping on moving truck’ scene

Mark Antony producer Vinod Kumar reacts to reports of Madras High Court issuing stay on release of Vishal-starrer

Highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar

Indian films that have earned Rs 100 crore on opening day

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

G20 Summit: After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden At Bharat Mandapam

Tragic! Over 300 Killed As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi welcomes world leaders, heads of state at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

Watch: Jawan action director Ferdi Fischer shares BTS video of how Shah Rukh Khan aced ‘jumping on moving truck’ scene

Sanjay Gupta says Shah Rukh Khan was 'only star' who never gave in to underworld bullying: 'He said goli maar do par...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 'Oye Oye girl' Sonam: Became star at 16, got married at 19 at peak of her career, lived in 4 countries and then....

Sonam started her acting career at just 16-17 years and by giving many bold scenes in her debut film itself, she grabbed the attention of everyone.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Super hit song 'Tirchi Topi Wale, Babu Bhole Bhale, Tu Yaad Aane Laga Hai' from the film 'Tridev', which released in 1989, is an iconic song of Bollywood and if you remember this song, then you must not have forgotten the actress who performed in this song. This song was picturised on Naseeruddin Shah and actress Sonam Bakhtawar Khan. The popularity of this song helped Sonam grab instant fame and till date Sonam is called the 'Oye-Oye Girl'.

Sonam Bakhtawar Khan was one of the top actresses of Bollywood at that time. Sonam started her acting career at just 16-17 years and by giving many bold scenes in her debut film itself, she grabbed the attention of everyone. Sonam started her acting career in 1988 with Yash Chopra's film 'Vijay'.

After giving successful films like 'Vijay', 'Tridev', 'Vishwatma', Sonam had established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. In the period when actresses used to shy away from giving kissing scenes on the screen, 17-year-old Sonam was comfortable in bold scenes too.

Sonam was at the peak of her career when she surprised everyone by marrying at the age of 19. Sonam got hitched to director Rajiv Rai, who was 17 years older than her. According to reports, Sonam and Rajiv Rai were dating each other during the shooting of Tridev.

After marriage with Sonam, Rajiv Rai started getting threats from the underworld and Abu Salem even tried to kill him. Both Rajiv and Sonam got scared after the attack and decided to leave the country overnight. Sonam and Rajiv then lived in at least four different countries to escape the threat of underworld.

According to reports, the relation between Sonam and Rajiv Rai got bitter with the passage of time and finally Sonam divorced Rajiv Rai in 2016 and returned to India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 postponed, film to release on this date

Ajay Devgn to star with R Madhavan and Jyotika in supernatural thriller, shares release date

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,00,000

Viral video: Australia legend Glenn McGrath battles 3 pythons in his home, watch what happens next

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE