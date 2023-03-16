Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new friends from her Africa vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has already made some friends from her vacation in Africa. The actress is currently on a vacation with Saif Ali Khan and her kids Jeh and Taimur. The Laal Singh Chadha actress is in Africa currently and is keeping her fans in the loop by sharing photos from the trip. Recently the actress shared a photo introducing the fans to her new friends she made in Africa.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her Instagram relaxing on a couch while showing the backdrop full of greenery in the picture. She is seen wearing a blue denim shirt and the background gives a ‘scenic beauty’ vibe with zebras in it. The actress shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…” Saba Pataudi Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan was all hearts seeing the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often seen taking a break from the hustle and bustle and going on vacation. The actress keeps her fans posted sharing pictures on her social media and was even spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for her vacation in Africa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha starring Aamir Khan and helmed by Advait Chandan. The actress will next be seen in Rajesh Krishnan’s directional The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be next seen in Adipurush in the role of Ravana. The Indian mythological film is based on Ramayana and also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. The film is directed by Om Raut and is scheduled to release in the theatres on June 16.

