Meet first Indian to be world's most handsome man, earned Rs 51; way before Hrithik, Salman, Shah Rukh, John, Ranbir

The first Indian to be called world's most handsome man is not Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, or Shah Rukh Khan

Over the years, several Indian actors have been called the most handsome in the world. Hrithik Roshan is famously called the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’. Ram Charan has also made it to the lists of most good-looking in international magazines, while the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and John Abraham have all been mentioned in the same breath. But none of these illustrious actors was the first to be given this honour. That happened decades before any of these even stepped on a film set.

The first Indian to be called world’s most handsome man

In the mid-1970s, Dharmendra had the honour of being called one of the most handsome men in the world. Several international publications rated him in the top five of their lists, with one even placing him at the top. This was hardly surprising for Indian fans, who had long praised Bollywood’s He-Man for his looks and screen presence. Early on in his career, Dharmendra had charmed his way into the hearts of Indian fans with soft, romantic roles before he turned to action with films like Dharam Veer and Sholay.



A young Dharmendra

When Dharmendra revealed he earned just Rs 51 for a film

Dharmendra continues to act even today and is the most successful actor in terms of hits delivered (with over 90 hits in his career). Even today, he charges Rs 1.50 crore for a film, the amount he reportedly charged for his last release – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, he wasn’t always highly paid. Dharmendra once revealed that he was given only Rs 51 as his first salary for his debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.