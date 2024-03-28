Meet first Indian to be world's most handsome man, earned Rs 51; way before Hrithik, Salman, Shah Rukh, John, Ranbir

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film took 16 years to make, crew was stranded in foreign desert, superstar worked for free, 20 camels had to be...

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

Must-try raw mango recipes for summer season

Ways to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your meals

Warning signals of ovarian cancer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This actor worked with superstars, did many blockbuster films, quit acting at peak of career to become scientist

Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...

‘Ask Sunny Leone...': Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn actor', says it's not violating

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet first Indian to be world's most handsome man, earned Rs 51; way before Hrithik, Salman, Shah Rukh, John, Ranbir

The first Indian to be called world's most handsome man is not Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, or Shah Rukh Khan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

article-main
The world's most handsome man
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the years, several Indian actors have been called the most handsome in the world. Hrithik Roshan is famously called the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’. Ram Charan has also made it to the lists of most good-looking in international magazines, while the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and John Abraham have all been mentioned in the same breath. But none of these illustrious actors was the first to be given this honour. That happened decades before any of these even stepped on a film set.

The first Indian to be called world’s most handsome man

In the mid-1970s, Dharmendra had the honour of being called one of the most handsome men in the world. Several international publications rated him in the top five of their lists, with one even placing him at the top. This was hardly surprising for Indian fans, who had long praised Bollywood’s He-Man for his looks and screen presence. Early on in his career, Dharmendra had charmed his way into the hearts of Indian fans with soft, romantic roles before he turned to action with films like Dharam Veer and Sholay.


A young Dharmendra

When Dharmendra revealed he earned just Rs 51 for a film

 

Dharmendra continues to act even today and is the most successful actor in terms of hits delivered (with over 90 hits in his career). Even today, he charges Rs 1.50 crore for a film, the amount he reportedly charged for his last release – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, he wasn’t always highly paid. Dharmendra once revealed that he was given only Rs 51 as his first salary for his debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man fined for performing dangerous bike stunt in front of police in Kanpur, watch

India's biggest flop was also most expensive Indian film, director never made another film, heroine got no work in India

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet actress who worked in over 100 films, gave many blockbusters, got married without parents wishes, her husband is..

This actress was abandoned by father at 2, dumped from project after giving Rs 100-crore film, was later found dead at..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement