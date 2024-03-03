Twitter
Headlines

Meet first woman sniper of Border Security Force, she is from...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre in railway policy, says, 'Trust in Modi is guarantee of...'

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, says can't contest Lok Sabha elections because...

Viral: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal, spins him, watch video

India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit IAS job to become…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet first woman sniper of Border Security Force, she is from...

India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit IAS job to become…

Marksheet of IAS Anudeep Durishetty, who scored highest marks in UPSC history, goes viral; check his marks

Shah Jahan's unfinished dream: The black Taj Mahal

Richest dog in the world, his worth is...

8 giants from ocean world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra’s co-star, son of driver, who once slept in gutters, later became Bollywood’s top villain

Crew: Kriti Sanon's hot avatar in teaser of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Naina' leaves fans excited

Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra’s co-star, son of driver, who once slept in gutters, later became Bollywood’s top villain

This Bollywood villain ran away from home to become an actor, slept in gutters, gave back to back flops at the start of his career.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ajit Khan (Source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just like a charming heroes, a strong villain is a must to make a film box office success. Audience wait for a tough fight between the hero and the villain. Today many heroes are opting for the role of villain and garnering success. One such actor was in the 60s-70s who went on to be Bollywood's top villain from a romantic hero. 

The actor we are talking about was an outsider who not only made his place in the industry but also in the hearts of the audience. He ran away from home to become an actor and later became the top villain. He is none other than Ajit Khan. 

Ajit Khan as born as Hamid Ali Khan into a Deccani Muslim family of Hyderabad state near the historic fort of Golconda outside Hyderabad city. The family belonged to the Barozai clan of Pashtuns. His father was a personal driver of Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan. He ran away from home to pursue acting and sold his college books to arrange the funds for his travel. 

However, when he reached Mumbai, he didn't have any place to stay and thus he resported to staying in the cement pipes in gutters. At that time, the local goons used to collect money from those who stayed in those pipes. However, Ajit refused to give them money which led to a huge fight between them and after he won the fight, everybody started giving him food for free. 

His son Shehzad Khan talked about his father's struggling days and revealed in an interview, "He showed me a gutter near Mohammed Ali Road and said that when he came to Mumbai from Hyderabad, he would sleep in those gutters." Initally in his career, Ajit worked as an extra to feed himself. His first few movies as the lead actor failed at the box office. He then changed his name to Ajit, but his luck at the box office still didn't work. However, he did gain a lot of popularity because of his persoanlity. 

It was only in 1950 that starred in  K. Amarnath's Beqasoor in which he acted with Madhubala, that turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 1950. He then starred in a number of films like Nastik, Bada Bhai, Milan, Baradari and Dholak. However, he then had to play second-lead in films like Naya Daur and Mughal-e-Azam. 

Ajit's son Shehzaad also revealed that Ajith had no work after Naya Daur for 4-5 years. He told Siddharth Kanan, "His bad time started after Naya Daur. He didn’t have any work for 4-5 years, Heroes were insecure that if we work with him, he’ll take the awards and we won’t get recognised." 

However, later he starred in Suraj as the antagonist and then things took the right turn for him. This was followed by playing the antgonist in films like Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer and Yaadon Ki Baaraat. After this he never looked back and became the top villain of Bollywood. His famous dialogues included the "Mona darling" bit in Yaadon Ki Baraat, "Lily don't be silly" in Zanjeer. In mid-seventies he acted in over 57 films mostly as villain and in his career he worked in over 200 films with many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Prithviraj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar along with others. Ajit passed away due to a massive heart attack on 22 October 1998 in Hyderabad, India at the age of 76.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

Shehbaz Sharif voted Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time

This star kid failed as hero, had no work for 4 years, killed 3 in drunk driving accident, never went to jail because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE