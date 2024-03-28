Meet actress who made superhit debut with Govinda, then quit acting for sake of her husband, lost many films, is now..

Ritu Shivpuri, who entered Bollywood with Govinda's film 'Aankhen' in 1993, may have disappeared from the film screen today but she is still active in the world of acting. Ritu Shivpuri is counted among those actresses who put her career at stake for the sake of her family and stood by her ailing husband.

Ritu Shivpuri became a superstar right after her first film 'Aankhen' was released in which she romanced Govinda. Her debut film was a blockbuster, the highest-grossing film of that year, and Ritu Shivpuri gained immense fame from it. After 'Aankhen', Ritu Shivpuri went on to work in several other films such as 'Aar Ya Paar', 'Hum Sab Chor Hain', 'Bhai Bhai', 'Kaala Samrajya', 'Lajja', and 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne' among others.

While Ritu Shivpuri began her career with a superhit film, the films she worked in after that could not have the same effect and soon Ritu Shivpuri was tagged as a flop actress in Bollywood.

When Ritu could make a place for herself in Bollywood, she turned to the South and appeared in several Kannada films but she proved to be a failure there too.

After trying her luck in films for 12 years, she left Bollywood in 2006 and started focusing on her married life. Ritu Shivpuri is married to Hari Venkat and has three children. After marriage, Ritu Shivpuri started doing TV shows and took a step back from Bollywood.

There is a painful story behind Ritu Shivpuri's entry into the TV world, reports state that after Bollywood, when Ritu wanted to make a career in South films, her husband fell ill.

Earlier, during an interview, Ritu Shivpuri said that when her husband was ill and undergoing treatment, she got a golden offer to work in many films. Although she could not do it and when she returned, everything was on the verge of collapse but despite this, she made a comeback.

Ritu Shivpuri's husband Hari Venkat had a tumor in his back, and so she prioritised her husband over her career. She took a break from the acting world to take care of her husband but when she returned, her stardom was over. After this, she started doing TV shows.

Taking a break from films, Ritu Shivpuri reportedly started working as a jewelry designer to save her family. Later, when her children grew up, she made a comeback in 2016 with Anil Kapoor's show '24: India'. Now, Ritu has become a great actress in the TV world and is often seen playing significant roles.

It is important to note that Ritu Shivpuri is the daughter of actor Om Shivpuri and his wife Sudha Shivpuri, a noted TV actor, most known for her role as Baa in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.