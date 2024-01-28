Meet actress who ran away from home, blocked own family, debut with Salman flopped, one show made her star, now earns...

This actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, ran away from home to become actress.

Many actors like Kangana Ranaut, Yash, and Naseeruddin Shah ran away from home to make their careers in acting and are now amongst the top stars in the industry. One such actor who ran away from home to become popular has established herself in the industry and now lives a luxurious life.

The actress we are talking about not only ran away from her home but also blocked her family. She made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan and now has movies lined up. She is none other than Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill ran away from home at the age of 22 to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry. She blocked her family's calls and vowed to return home only when she becomes popular. Talking about the same, the actress said, “My dreams are my own, and I will do whatever it takes to realize them. I ran away from home. They couldn’t locate me. I returned only when I became famous," she told Bollywood Bubble.

She further added that she used to live in a PG and earn Rs 15000, “I was making around Rs 15000, living in a PG, I would go for shoots regularly. They’d keep calling me, but I’d put the phone numbers of my family on a blocked list, even though I was very attached to my grandmother. I wanted to prove myself before talking to them. But patience pays off. And now, they’re all proud of me.”

Shehnaaz Gill started working in with music videos like Shiv Di Kitaab, Majhe Di Jatti, and Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan. In 2017, she starred in Punjabi films like as Sat Shri Akaal England and Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019.

In 2019, the actress then appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and with her stint in the show, she became a household name. Salman Khan called her Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. The actress’s bond with Siddharth Shukla in the house was also much loved by the audience along with her bubbly personality. Though she didn’t win the show, she won several hearts and gathered a huge fan following and became a star.

After the show, the actress starred in several music videos and finally made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience and failed to perform well at the box office. She also starred in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Kapoor-starrer starrer Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Her last release was Rhea Kapoor’s Thank You For Coming which also failed to perform at the box office.

However, the actress enjoys a huge fan following and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. She reportedly earns Rs 50 lakhs per movie and has a whopping net worth of Rs 33 core. The actress has movies lined up. She will be next seen in the movie Ranna Ch Dhanna which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and is set to release on October 2, 2024. She also has Sab First Class in the pipeline wherein she will be sharing the screen with Varun Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faizal Malik along with others. The film is also scheduled to release in 2024.

