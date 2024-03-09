Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Today, we will tell you about one of the top actresses of Hindi cinema who started her journey in Bollywood and made her acting debut at age 11 with 'Sone Ki Chidiya' (1958), and did smaller roles in films like 'Stree' (1961) and 'Sehra' (1963). This actress was much talked about in the 60s and 70s. In her career spanning many years, she worked with many big stars including Dev Anand, Sanjeev Kumar. But, the surprising thing is that this actress used to teach dance to superstar Rajesh Khanna.

This superstar actress had once refused to play the role of Dev Anand's sister and despite working with Rajesh Khanna in many hit films, this actress called herself Rajesh Khanna's 'guru'.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Mumtaz who was born to Abdul Salim Askari (a dry fruits vendor) and Shadi Habib Agha who hailed from Mashhad, Iran.

After making her acting debut at the age of 11, Mumtaz, as an adult, got her first role in A-grade film in OP Ralhan's 'Gehra Daag'. After playing supporting roles in many films, Mumtaz went on to play the lead heroine in 16 action films, including 'Faulad', 'Veer Bhimsen', 'Tarzan Comes to Delhi', 'Sikandar-E-Azam', 'Rustom-E-Hind', 'Raaka', and 'Daku Mangal Singh', with freestyle wrestler Dara Singh. These action films labeled her as a stunt-film heroine.

In the films that Dara Singh and Mumtaz did together, Dara's remuneration was Rs 450,000 per film, and Mumtaz's salary was Rs 250,000 per film.

Raj Khosla's blockbuster family drama 'Do Raaste' (1969), starring Rajesh Khanna, finally made Mumtaz a full-fledged star. Out of all the actors she worked with, Mumtaz's pairing with Rajesh Khanna was the most successful, with a total of 10 films.

Mumtaz frequently acted with Feroz Khan and gave many hit films with him. She also once accepted having a crush on the actor as he was one of the most handsome men she had ever seen. She acted opposite Dharmendra in films such as 'Loafer' and 'Jheel Ke Us Paar' (1973).

Mumtaz quit films after the drama 'Aaina' (1977) to concentrate on her family. She made a comeback 13 years later with 'Aandhiyan' (1990) but retired for good when the movie flopped.

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters. Their daughter Natasha has been married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan since 2006.

Many people are unaware that Shammi Kapoor was in love with Mumtaz and almost proposed marriage, but the actress was not ready to leave her film career (the Kapoor family didn't want their women to work in the film industry).

Mumtaz is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. Since she retired from acting, Mumtaz has settled in London with her husband Mayur Madhvani.

