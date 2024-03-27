Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with superstar, film was mega flop, still charges Rs 100 crore per film, wife is..

Twitter
After the bumper success of the film 'RRR', Ram Charan's demand has increased a lot in the film industry. Now, big directors and producers yearn to do films with him. According to media reports, before the release of the 'RRR', Ram Charan used to charge Rs 15 crore as fees for a film.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actors in the film industry became superstars in the South but could not crack the success code when it came to Bollywood. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who entered Bollywood and made his debut with a superstar actress. He was already an established star in the South but, his success could not be replicated in Bollywood and his very first film was a super flop. 

The actor we are talking about is none other than Ram Charan, son of South superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. His maternal grandfather was the noted comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007). This film was a super hit and also won Ram Charan many awards. His breakthrough role came with SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' (2009) which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time of its release. In his career of almost 17 years, Ram Charan has starred in many memorable films including 'Racha' (2012), 'Naayak' (2013), 'Yevadu' (2014), 'Govindudu Andarivadele' (2014), and 'Dhruva' (2016).

Ram Charan's biggest hit was 'RRR' (2022), which currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and his highest-grosser. 'RRR' made Ram Charan a global star and changed his perception in the audiences' minds and hearts. 

After the bumper success of the film 'RRR', Ram Charan's demand has increased a lot in the film industry. Now, big directors and producers yearn to do films with him. 

According to media reports, before the release of the 'RRR', Ram Charan used to charge Rs 15 crore as fees for a film. Now, Ram Charan has increased his fees and has charged Rs 100 crore for his upcoming role, as per reports. For 'RRR', Ram Charan reportedly charged Rs 45 crore. 

Ram Charan might be a big pan-India star now but he could never establish himself in Bollywood as a leading hero. In 17 years of his career, Ram Charan has only worked in 1 Bollywood film. 

In 2013, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film 'Zanjeer', a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. The film was released in theatres with huge expectations but failed to impress audiences and was a mega flop at the box office. 

Ram Charan's Hindi debut 'Zanjeer', made for more than Rs 50 crore, earned just Rs 22.5 crore at the box office. 

Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni who is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. In 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

