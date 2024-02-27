Manoj Muntashir says writing Adipurush's controversial dialogues gave him 'unbearable pain': If I could go back...

Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

PM Modi names 4 astronauts for India's first human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star on set, left her traumatised, in tears; defended it saying...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star on set, left her traumatised, in tears; defended it saying...

Benefits of drinking coriander seed water in morning

Meet astronauts picked for Gaganyaan mission

In pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lovable moments from mehendi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

India's biggest flop sequel, had a superstar in lead role, makers lost crores, made for Rs 85 crore, earned just Rs...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manoj Muntashir says writing Adipurush's controversial dialogues gave him 'unbearable pain': If I could go back...

Manoj Muntashir said that he regrets writing dialogues for Om Raut's Adipurush.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Manoj Muntashir
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who faced criticism for the writing dialogues in the mythological epic Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has expressed deep regret, stating that the film has caused him 'unbearable pain.' He took full responsibility for the controversial dialogues.

During an interview with Zoom, Muntashir shared what changes he would make in his life and career if he had the opportunity. "If given a choice and if I could go back in the timeline, I may not write dialogues for Adipurush. It has given me unbearable pain. Though no one else is responsible for it. I take complete onus," the lyricist said.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was released in June 2023 and faced criticism on social media for its VFX, script, and direction. The film's dialogues also became a subject of severe backlash from both netizens and industry celebrities.

In response to the criticism, the makers took prompt action and revised the problematic and controversial dialogues of Adipurush within a week of the film's release. 

Earlier, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj admitted that he went "100% wrong" during Adipurush. "There is no doubt about it. I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. It's a 100% mistake. But, there was no bad intention behind that mistake. I had absolutely no intention of hurting the religion and causing trouble to Sanatan or to defame Lord Ram or to say something about Hanuman ji which is not there." He further said, "I would never even think of doing that. Yes, I made a big mistake...I have learned a lot from this accident and it was a great learning process. Will be very careful from now on. But it does not mean that we will stop talking about ourselves." 

Om Raut-directed was a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film's makers were brutally trolled for the horrible visual effects, poor characterisation, and pedestrian language used in the film. Manoj Muntashir was heavily slammed for using modern-day slang in the dialogues, which were found 'cringeworthy' by the audiences. After the release, Manoj and Om were seen on several news channels, giving justification for the use of slang in dialogue. Now, Manoj admitted that the clarification was another big mistake by him, "I feel that when people were furious, I should not have clarified at that time. This was my biggest mistake. I should not have spoken at that time. If people are angry with my clarification, then their anger is justified. Because that was not the time to clarify and today I understand that mistake." 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Award-winning director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Pankaj Udhas, Chitthi Aayi Hai-fame singer, passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Empowering talent acquisition: The role of English proficiency tests in recruitment

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE