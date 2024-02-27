Manoj Muntashir says writing Adipurush's controversial dialogues gave him 'unbearable pain': If I could go back...

Manoj Muntashir said that he regrets writing dialogues for Om Raut's Adipurush.

Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who faced criticism for the writing dialogues in the mythological epic Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has expressed deep regret, stating that the film has caused him 'unbearable pain.' He took full responsibility for the controversial dialogues.

During an interview with Zoom, Muntashir shared what changes he would make in his life and career if he had the opportunity. "If given a choice and if I could go back in the timeline, I may not write dialogues for Adipurush. It has given me unbearable pain. Though no one else is responsible for it. I take complete onus," the lyricist said.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was released in June 2023 and faced criticism on social media for its VFX, script, and direction. The film's dialogues also became a subject of severe backlash from both netizens and industry celebrities.

In response to the criticism, the makers took prompt action and revised the problematic and controversial dialogues of Adipurush within a week of the film's release.

Earlier, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj admitted that he went "100% wrong" during Adipurush. "There is no doubt about it. I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. It's a 100% mistake. But, there was no bad intention behind that mistake. I had absolutely no intention of hurting the religion and causing trouble to Sanatan or to defame Lord Ram or to say something about Hanuman ji which is not there." He further said, "I would never even think of doing that. Yes, I made a big mistake...I have learned a lot from this accident and it was a great learning process. Will be very careful from now on. But it does not mean that we will stop talking about ourselves."

Om Raut-directed was a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film's makers were brutally trolled for the horrible visual effects, poor characterisation, and pedestrian language used in the film. Manoj Muntashir was heavily slammed for using modern-day slang in the dialogues, which were found 'cringeworthy' by the audiences. After the release, Manoj and Om were seen on several news channels, giving justification for the use of slang in dialogue. Now, Manoj admitted that the clarification was another big mistake by him, "I feel that when people were furious, I should not have clarified at that time. This was my biggest mistake. I should not have spoken at that time. If people are angry with my clarification, then their anger is justified. Because that was not the time to clarify and today I understand that mistake."