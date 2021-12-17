Malaika Arora raises HOTNESS bar in satin dress featuring thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, WATCH viral video

Malaika Arora was recently spotted with Karan Johar at the Mansionz launch event in South Mumbai, and she looked stunning. Fans can't stop drooling over her hotness. She wore a satin dress with a falling neck.

Malaika is known for wearing a variety of risqué ensembles with grace. In a thigh-high cut dress, she conducted herself with elegance and looked lovely.

Malaika manages the Diva Yoga Centre, a yoga studio where she encourages individuals to do yoga or go to the gym to keep their body, mind, and soul in harmony.

Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor make a cute couple. Their social media PDA attracts a lot of attention.

Arjun now has three projects in the works: 'Ek Villain Returns,' 'Kuttey,' and 'The Lady Killer.' And recent days, Malaika can be seen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancers alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Meanwhile, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan all tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a private dinner at Karan Johar's home.

KJo praised BMC for their support, despite the fact that his family and colleagues had tested