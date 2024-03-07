Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

In Maidaan, Ajay Devgn will portray the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who leads India into the 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs.

Finally, the trailer of the much-delayed yet anticipated Maidaan is out, and it will leave you impressed. Maidaan tells the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. The film takes you on a journey of how the coach played by Ajay Devgn created history and records for India, achievements unmatched even 60 years later in the world's most played sport, football.

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the Badhai Ho fame and also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The trailer of this much-awaited film was launched today, accompanied by the entire team of Maidaan, and the glimpse of the incredible journey of Syed Abdul Rahim was greeted with hoots and whistles, building excitement for the movie.

Here's the trailer of Maidaan

As soon as the trailer was released, several fans praised Ajay's performance and also called him eligible for a National Award. A fan wrote, "That end dialogue.... when Ajay takes that pause after that he says Ek....& That background music.... that's hard-hitting." Another fan wrote, "Finally someone gives the history knowledge about Indian football and because of Syed Abdul Rahim coaching tactics Brazil soon adopt the tactics from him and we know now rest is history."

Root for Syed Abdul Rahim's incredible journey and feel the adrenaline of the classic game of football, even in IMAX, as 'Maidaan' will also be released in the IMAX format.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and the Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on Eid, 2024, clashing with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.