Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

Ajay Devgn portrays the late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the sports biographical film Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 07:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
After its shooting began in 2019, the biographical sports drama film Maidaan is finally releasing next month after multiple delays. Set around the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, Ajay Devgn portays the late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the much-awaited movie.

In a recent interview, the director Amit Sharma shared that he had doubts about Ajay as he had the actor's image of Singham in his mind. Talking to indianexpress.com, Amit shared, "I had never worked with him (Ajay) before, so I had my own doubts. You build an image in your mind of an actor and his image in my mind was of Singham. But he broke that. He would keep the stardom of Ajay Devgn outside the set. Once in, he would be Syed. His performance in the film is incredible. I’m not saying because it’s my film, but viewers will realise once they watch it."

"When we started having conversations, I remember at one point he was standing like the way Ajay Devgn does, with swagger, and by the end of it, he was standing like Syed. Simple, slightly bent. There was no Singham, only Syed. He was completely on board my ideas and vision of the character. In one of the meetings I told him there were too many dialogues of him and I would chop them out because Syed would talk less. He said, ‘Please go ahead, we are on the same page'", the filmmaker added.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Maidaan will release in cinemas worldwide on the occasion of Eid on April 10. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ali Abbas Zafar's action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

