Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

Luv Ranjan's debut directorial Pyaar Ka Punchanama launched the careers of Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and it was produced at a Rs 3 crore budget.

The movie business is quite unpredictable. Sometimes, a feature film, mounted on a grand scale, loaded with the biggest stars, tanked miserably at the box office. There have also been instances, when a small-budget film, with no big names, and fewer promotional activities went on to do wonders at the box office. Today, we will discuss a film, that had no famous star, it was made on a low budget, with little to no promotions.

This movie was released without any much of hype. However, soon after its release, the film went on to perform better with each passing day. This film launched two actors into Bollywood. At present, one is among the top stars of Bollywood, and the other actor is loved in the OTT. After this film, even the director became a youth favourite filmmaker, and today, the masses wait for Luv Ranjan's films.

The low-budget film that did wonders at the box office is...

Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The 2011 Luv Ranjan-directed comedy-drama film starred six newcomers Kartik Tiwari (now known as Kartik Aaryan), Divyendu Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Raayo. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of only Rs 3 crores. The music of this film attracted some youngsters, but there wasn't much of a buzz before the release. On May 20, 2011, the movie was opened with a dull response. As per Sacnilk, it made Rs 90 lakhs on its first day. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 1.10 crores, and on Sunday, the movie earned 1.23 crores. Although critics slammed the movie, calling it 'regressive and female-bashing', the film went on to perform well at the box office. The lifetime collection of Pyaar Ka Punchnama is Rs 17.35 crores worldwide, becoming a sleeper hit at the box office.

The success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama launched the careers of Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan. The duo collaborated for Akash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (PKP 2), and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS). They broke their own box office records with their last two films. Kartik also garnered rave reviews with his performance in Dhamaka, Freddy, and blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Nushrratt collaborated with Luv in Akash Vaani, PKP 2, and SKTKS. She even starred in other box-office hits like Dream Girl, and Chhorii. Divyendu Sharma won the masses with his performance in the web series Mirzapur.