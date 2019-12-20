Maanayata Dutt gets romantic by sharing photo with Sanjay Dutt; Trishala Dutt is all hearts for couple

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are ultimate couple goals and they have proven it time and again. They both often share photos with each other with adorable captions. Moreover, Sanjay's elder daughter Trishala Dutt also leaves comments on their posts which are too sweet for words. A while back, Maanayata took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo posing with Sanjay. In the photo, both are decked in traditional attire.

Maanayata captioned the post stating, "What a beautiful thing it is to find somebody who is both strong and soft....somebody who can match the texture of your soul #aboutlastnight #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod"

Check out the photo below:

Trishala left a comment on Maanayata's post by posting two heart emojis. To which Maanayata replied, "@trishaladutt missing you"

Take a look:

Despite the long-distance, Trishala is pretty much close to her dad and also makes sure to spend quality time with him by travelling across the globe. A couple of years back, Trishala was seen holidaying with Sanjay, his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai. This showed that they are one happy family.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay, the actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat in which he played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Sanjay has several films lined up namely Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

2020 is set to be one of the busiest years for Sanjay!