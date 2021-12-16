LEAKED! Akshay Kumar's first look from 'OMG 2' is here, actor reacts to fan made video

Akshay Kumar is one of the most busiest actors in Hindi film industry. Akshay's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' was the first major film to release in cinemas in November since the pandemic. His next film 'Atrangi Re' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24 and the actor even has a release in January with 'Prithviraj', period action biographical film.

And the 'Khiladi' actor has been shooting non-stop for his upcoming projects. One of those is 'OMG 2', the sequel to the satirical comedy film 'OMG – Oh My God!' released in 2012 that featured him and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Akshay portrayed character based on Lord Krishna in the 2012 film and his character in the sequel is based on Lord Shiva.

Now, a video from the film's sets has gone viral on social media. In the video, Akshay is seen with long hair in a ponytail dressed in a beige kurta and pyjama with kolhapuri chappals. The actor was shooting for the film at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai.

The 'Kesari' actor took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a clip made by one of his fan clubs. The clip, set to Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shiv Tandav Stotram', shows him walking towards the sets as he is guarded by security officers. Akshay loved the clip as he tweeted, "Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev" with folded hands.

Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev https://t.co/g8G1gmkins December 16, 2021

In October, Akshay had shared the posters of the upcoming film on his social media handles. He had captioned the two posters as“'Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye’. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”



‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’

Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव@TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai pic.twitter.com/VgRZMVzoDy October 23, 2021



'OMG 2' also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this social drama and 'Prithviraj', the actor has four other films lined up for release in 2022 - 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'Mission Cinderella'. With so many films in pipeline, it is rightly said that Akshay Kumar's energy and dedication is simply unmatchable in Bollywood.