Latest Bollywood News: Sonam slams Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Mr India' remake, Trump praises 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Today, in trending Bollywood news, Sonam K Ahuja expressed her displeasure on Ali Abbas Zafar's announcement of making a trilogy on Mr India which has been an important film of the 80s. The actor through a statement released on her social media pages said that no one bothered to ask the leading actor of Mr India, Anil Kapoor and director Shekhar Kapur before announcing the franchise. In other news, US President, ahead of his visit to India, praised Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on his Twitter page.

In more trending news, the cause of death of Mika Singh's manager Saumya Samy has been revealed and it's due to alleged drug overdose. Meanwhile, the first day collections of both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship are out.

'It is very sentimental to my father, a part of his legacy': Sonam Kapoor slams Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Mr India' remake

Sonam K Ahuja took to her social media pages and slammed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing a trilogy on Mr India which features her father Anil Kapoor, aunt late Sridevi and produced by her uncle Boney Kapoor. The Neerja actor tweeted, "A lot of people have been asking me for the Mr India remake. Honestly, my father didn't even know that the film was being remade, we found about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true since no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar uncle - two people who made a major in making the film what it was and what it is. It's sad because it was a film made with heart and hard work and it is very sentimental to my father. Beyond commerce and announcements, it is a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office."

US President Donald Trump praises Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' on Twitter

Human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell who took to his Twitter page and praised Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He tweeted, "A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" US President Donald Trump quote tweeted his tweet by writing, "Great!"

'Focus on how to behave with girls rather than judging my relationship': Himanshi Khurana advises Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana, during an interaction with The Times of India, spoke at length about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. She stated, "Everyone said Sidharth Shukla was a very logical person, but he said so many nasty things about me. His fans say he never bitc*** about anyone but everyone has heard what all he said about me during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He doesn’t know what all I went through during my breakup. I was hospitalised but still, I was managing my work, personal life, Bigg Boss and Asim (Riaz). I was handling social media trolling also."

Mika Singh's manager Saumya Samy dies of an alleged drug overdose

Mika Singh's manager Saumya Samy, who was found dead in her Andheri residence on February 3, 2020, was allegedly a victim of a drug overdose, a police report has now revealed. Police also added that Saumya was suffering from depression.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' vs 'Bhoot Part One' box office: Who earned better on day 1?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan made about Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day. While Vicky Kaushal's horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship minted Rs 5.10 crore on the first day of its release.