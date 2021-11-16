‘Kundali Bhagya’ star Shraddha Arya all set to tie the knot, flaunts engagement ring, bridal mehendi



Famous television actress Shraddha Arya, who recently landed in Delhi for her wedding, is all set to get married as she has shared pictures and videos of her pre-wedding festivities on social media. According to the media reports, the actress can tie the knot on November 16.

Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and dropped pictures from her mehendi ceremony, flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring. In the photos, the actor looks gorgeous, dressed in a purple-and-yellow lehenga. She added the caption, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said !” Fans, friends, and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

Celebrities have dropped hearts and congratulatory messages in the comment box. Ankita Lokhande wrote, “Baby baby baby congratulations,” while Arjun Bijlani commented, “Congratulations buddy.” Meanwhile, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra mentioned, “Much love and many congratulations shradhuuuu so happy for you.” One of her fans commented, “Badly waiting for these pics…Much excited for tomorrow songs want to lose a single glimpse of ur’s.”

With only a few hours left for Shraddha’s wedding, she was seen enjoying pizza with her friend Heena Parmar, was seen dancing to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ song from the movie ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. Meanwhile, some of her friends teased her while dancing to the song ‘Zor Ka Jhatka’.

As per reports, Shraddha Arya is said to marry Rahul Sharma, a Delhi-based naval officer, on November 16 in New Delhi. Shraddha, who rose to popularity with ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has acted in several TV serials like ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ and ‘Dream Girl’. (With inputs from ANI)