Kiara Advani, David Beckham give standing ovation to Virat Kohli at Ind vs NZ World Cup match; photos, videos go viral

As Virat Kohli created history by scoring his 50th ODI century at the India vs New Zealand World Cup match, videos and photos of Kiara Advani, and David Beckham giving a standing ovation to Kohli went viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

As Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first player to score 50 centuries in international cricket, the star player received a standing ovation from spectators, including former ace footballer David Beckham, along with actors Kiara Adavni, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor. 

During the India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match, Virat surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 49 centuries and became the first batter in One Day International history to achieve this feat. After Virat broke the record, he received a thunderous response from the cricket lovers, including Beckham, Kiara and other stars present at the Wankhade Stadium. Before Virat's iconic moment, Kiara was even seen interacting with David. The video and photos of Kiara and David went viral on the internet, and several fans of the actress have shared these moments with pride. 

Here are the photos and videos from the Wankhade Stadium

Apart from Kiara Advani, other celebrities who are present to witness the mega semi-final are Rajinikanth, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Kunal Khemu with Soha Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Sachin Tendulkar and others.  

With this achievement, Kohli now holds the record for the most centuries in this format, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 49 centuries. Before the ongoing World Cup, Tendulkar was the sole player to have reached the 49-century mark in ODI cricket. He accomplished this feat on March 16, 2012, during a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. It was a significant moment in Tendulkar's ODI career as he not only scored 114 runs but also achieved his 100th international century. At that time, Kohli had only managed to secure 10 ODI centuries, but he has now surpassed Tendulkar's record.

