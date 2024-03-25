Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate, went to MIT, came back to IIT as professor, she is now first woman to…

Kiara Advani celebrates Holi with 'homie' Sidharth Malhotra, shares colourful selfie

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces IPL 2024 offer: 50 days of free internet for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate, went to MIT, came back to IIT as professor, she is now first woman to…

Kiara Advani celebrates Holi with 'homie' Sidharth Malhotra, shares colourful selfie

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

10 high-protein breakfast options for weight loss

Tasty and healthy evening snacks to get refreshed in summer

5 iconic Holi scenes from Bollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kiara Advani celebrates Holi with 'homie' Sidharth Malhotra, shares colourful selfie

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first Holi after their marriage, today.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Kiara Advani celebrated Holi with her "homie" Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped a vibrant Holi selfie with her husband. In the image, the couple can be seen smiling as they flaunt their faces smeared with red and yellow gulaal.

"Holi with my Homie," she captioned the post. Sidharth also shared the same image on his Instagram handle and wished everyone a Happy Holi. "Holi ka tyohar sabko mubarak," Sidharth wrote. Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of Lust Stories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Last year also the couple treated fans to an adorable Holi selfie. It was their first Holi after marriage. Sharing the selfie, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "First Holi with the MRS".

In the picture, the stunning couple put on a pair of sunglasses and smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2: Randeep Hooda's film jumps on Saturday, earns Rs 2.25 crore

Who is Dhananjay? JNUSU first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades

Martyr's Day 2024: History, significance and everything you need to know

Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu directorial sees 100% growth backed by strong word of mouth

Meet man, gifted shares worth over Rs 50000000 to 5 people, once borrowed money for train tickets, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement