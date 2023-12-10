Headlines

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with ex for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan together which is their second collaboration since their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are set to reunite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, marking their second collaboration since their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the horror comedy is scheduled to start filming in February 2024.

Building on the triumph of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar are joining forces once again to advance the franchise with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As per a Bollywood Hungama source, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024.”

Regarding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set for a reported 2024 release, insiders shared that both Kartik and Sara Ali Khan are eagerly anticipating their reunion and are enthusiastic about commencing filming for the movie next year. "Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made," the source added.

Earlier, in an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan, acknowledging the challenge of coping with heartbreak. She shared this discussion while appearing on the show alongside Ananya Panday.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik addressed the persistent attention on his personal life, notably referencing his mention on Koffee With Karan. He partly attributed the media for the focus, expressing his observation that his relationships tend to overshadow his professional endeavors. Kartik suggested that perhaps his former partners should also refrain from discussing him publicly.

