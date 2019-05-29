Kareena Kapoor Khan refuses to confirm 'highest paid' tag for TV debut, says 'feel strongly about pay parity'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her television debut as a judge on the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance 7. She has joined choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar as the judges on the show. This time the theme of the show is, "dance ka jungistaan", and the promo for the same was unveiled on Sunday. Kareena has been celebrity judges on several reality shows but this is the first time we will be seeing her doing so full-fledged.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, when Kareena was asked about her TV debut, she said, "I’m not a trained dancer and learnt it on the job. So, I’m going to approach this role in a fun manner. We are not only looking for great dancers on DID but also performers and stars, who can captivate the audience."

On being quizzed about staying away from tube for a long time, Bebo replied, "I have made a conscious decision to not crowd myself with too much work. I’m happy doing good projects, which give me the flexibility to enjoy life on my terms."

Reports have it, Kareena is the highest paid debuts on Indian television. To which she replied, "Honestly, I don’t get into the numbers, but I do believe that female stars deserve their due and I feel strongly about pay parity."

Apart from judging DID 7, will Kareena do something else on TV? The actor concluded by saying, "I’m open to any prospect, provided that it excites me."