Kangana Ranaut attacks Karan Johar for calling her ‘jobless’: 'When I establish myself as a filmmaker...’

Kangana Ranaut shares a fan-made video of Karan Johar's old interview and slams the filmmaker for calling her 'jobless' in an old video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut’s freud with Karan Johar is known to all. Recently the actress claimed that the filmmaker bullied Priyanka Chopra and pushed her to leave India. After that, she also slammed him for his ‘murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ remark. Now, The actress shared a video wherein Karan Johar can be seen saying that he doesn’t wish to work with her and slammed him for his remark.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut shared a fan-made video of Karan Johar’s old interview on her Instagram story and slammed the filmmaker. The video shared by the actress had the caption ‘Kanagna’s epic reply to mafia Johar” and the filmmaker can be seen saying, “When she says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.”

Kangana’s reply in the video was, “How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage, he said how I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean look at my talent and look at your movies, I mean really?”

Kangana Ranaut shared the fan-made video and wrote, “Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face.”

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in prominent roles. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the movie is scheduled to release later this year. On the other hand, Karan Johar recently wrapped the shoot for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others. 

Read Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar, calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary' after his 'laga lo ilzaam' note on social media

 

