Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar, calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary' after his 'laga lo ilzaam' note on social media

Kangana Ranaut slammed Karan Johar and said that there was a time when he used to insult her on national television because she couldn't speak English.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Credit: Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar after he penned a cryptic note on social media for allegedly 'sabotaging' the careers of two leading ladies of the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Ek waqt tha kab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English…..Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekhi hota hai kya. (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary used to insult me and bully me with nepo mafia people on national television because I couldn’t speak English)”

For the unversed, in a recent podcast interview, Priyanka said that she was 'being cornered' in Bollywood and was tired of its politics. Kangana Ranaut blamed the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director for 'banning and harassing' her Fashion co-star to the point that made her leave India.

A couple of days ago, an old 2016 clip went viral in which Karan Johar was heard saying that he 'totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career' before her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and editor Apurva Asrani slammed Karan for his comments, which were actually said in jest.

On Saturday night, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and penned a Hindi poem, which read, "Laga lo ilzaam, Hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, Jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, Hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, Jitna neecha dikhaoge, Jitne aarop lagaoge, Hum girne waalon mein se nahi, Humara karam humari Vijay hai, Aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi (Make whatever allegations you want to make, I'm not amongst those who will bow down, Become a slave to lies, I won't say anything, However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall, My goodness is my victory, You can use any swords, I will not die)."


