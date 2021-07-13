Headlines

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK makes bizarre prediction about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's marriage and divorce - Read here

Before Alia and Ranbir, Kamaal R Khan predicted that pop star Nick Jonas will divorce his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra within the next 10 years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 08:16 PM IST

Actor turned critic Kamaal Rashid Khan is known to make headlines for his controversial remarks on celebrities. After his startling prediction on actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas’ marriage, the self-proclaimed critic has now made a bizarre prediction about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. 

KRK has predicted that Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating for quite some time now, will get married by the end of 2022. Not just that, KRK also made a prediction of the two actors’ divorce. Kamaal Khan has said that Ranbir Kapoor will divorce Alia Bhatt within 15 years of their marriage.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!”

Twitterati was quick to react to KRK’s tweet and found it hilarious. Many even made fun of KRK’s strange predictions. 

“Nice prediction.. Hope your career as an astrologer fly with colours,” wrote on user while another wrote, "15 Saal bohot Jada bol Diya ap ne”. A third user commented, “Prediction - Ranbir will never marry alia bhatt,” while a fourth one wrote, “Prabhu aap mahan hoo… btao meri shadi or phir divorce kab hoga ?”

On Saturday (July 10), Kamaal Rashid Khan predicted that pop star Nick Jonas will divorce his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra within the next 10 years. “Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years,” KRK wrote in his tweet. 

Recently, speaking on Aamir and Kiran's divorce, KRK said that he always thought the superstar would marry some beautiful woman like Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kamaal went a little below the belt when he described Kiran Rao as an average-looking woman. He claimed that Aamir shouldn't have released a fake statement talking about their blooming love and respect even during this time.

Meanwhile, fans of Alia and Ranbir have been waiting for their wedding ever since rumours floated on social media last year. Ranbir, who was living with Alia during the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”

