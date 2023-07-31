Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Nag Ashwin, the director of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD, is currently taking stock of the viewer feedback of the VFX in the film's teaser.

The first look and title reveal of Prabhas’ Project K – now titled Kalki 2898 AD – was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con earlier this month. While most people praised the film’s tone and visual effects, a few were less than happy about the film’s poster, which had released earlier in the week. The poster, showing Prabhas’ look from the film, had been slammed for shoddy photoshop and VFX. Now, as it turns out, the makers of the film are indeed taking feedback seriously regarding the VFX.

On Sunday, the producer of the film Priyanka Dutt shared a picture of herself with the director Nag Ashwin that showed them taking a stock of the teaser’s VFX reviews. Priyanka, who is married to Ashwin, is producing the film under her banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. The picture showed the two in thoughts and discussions. It must be noted that the film’s VFX has not been criticised like Prabhas’ previous film Adipurush.

But fans are thrilled with Nag Ashwin and the other makers of Kalki 2898 AD taking input of their feedback and continuing ahead with the film accordingly. The picture was shared online on social media forums by fan clubs of Prabhas as well as other actors. On a Reddit forum, one person commented, “Thanks for hearing us Nag Ashwin.” Many compared the contrast of the response with how Adipurush makers reacted to criticism. “If not anything else, Adipurush has alerted all the other makers to be aware of actually making a good film and not riding on prowess of the star or some sort of religion wave,” read one comment. Another read, “Glad to see a film-maker show some respect to the audience. Om Raut's level of arrogance shook me.”

While it is too early to say if Nag Ashwin and the makers of Kalki 2898 AD will make any changes to the VFX and look of the film based on feedback, the intent to take the viewer seriously is clearly there. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, it is being touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made.