Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Headlines

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Is drinking water before, during and after meals good or bad?

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Nag Ashwin, the director of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD, is currently taking stock of the viewer feedback of the VFX in the film's teaser.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first look and title reveal of Prabhas’ Project K – now titled Kalki 2898 AD – was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con earlier this month. While most people praised the film’s tone and visual effects, a few were less than happy about the film’s poster, which had released earlier in the week. The poster, showing Prabhas’ look from the film, had been slammed for shoddy photoshop and VFX. Now, as it turns out, the makers of the film are indeed taking feedback seriously regarding the VFX.

On Sunday, the producer of the film Priyanka Dutt shared a picture of herself with the director Nag Ashwin that showed them taking a stock of the teaser’s VFX reviews. Priyanka, who is married to Ashwin, is producing the film under her banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. The picture showed the two in thoughts and discussions. It must be noted that the film’s VFX has not been criticised like Prabhas’ previous film Adipurush.

But fans are thrilled with Nag Ashwin and the other makers of Kalki 2898 AD taking input of their feedback and continuing ahead with the film accordingly. The picture was shared online on social media forums by fan clubs of Prabhas as well as other actors. On a Reddit forum, one person commented, “Thanks for hearing us Nag Ashwin.” Many compared the contrast of the response with how Adipurush makers reacted to criticism. “If not anything else, Adipurush has alerted all the other makers to be aware of actually making a good film and not riding on prowess of the star or some sort of religion wave,” read one comment. Another read, “Glad to see a film-maker show some respect to the audience. Om Raut's level of arrogance shook me.”

While it is too early to say if Nag Ashwin and the makers of Kalki 2898 AD will make any changes to the VFX and look of the film based on feedback, the intent to take the viewer seriously is clearly there. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, it is being touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's second-richest billionaire in retail sector with Rs 46,060 crore net worth, know about his business

Meet factory worker’s billionaire son: No money for school fees, Gujarat man now has 55000 crore company

Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

New study finds nearly 30% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE